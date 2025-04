@TheRepliCanhi Jeremy! Can Rogues use Cunning Action as Bonus after a Readied Action? Exmple: Readied Grapple, miss, Disengage? Thanks! Do you mean a readied action that occurs on someone else's turn? I ask because Cunning Action works only on the rogue's turn.

