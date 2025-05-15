Cthulhu challenge rating

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What challenge rating would you give Cthulhu? — シャドーセンス (@ShadowsenseEDM) May 21, 2015

I'm guessing he's a lesser god (under the 5E definition of the term), placing him somewhere in the mid- to high 20s. https://t.co/sxODDABVAK — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 21, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @ShadowsenseEDM He's referenced in the Warlock section of the PHB as a Great Old One. So perhaps higher? — Friar Tuk (@ahbleecker) May 21, 2015