Cthulhu challenge rating

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What challenge rating would you give Cthulhu?
— シャドーセンス (@ShadowsenseEDM) May 21, 2015
I'm guessing he's a lesser god (under the 5E definition of the term), placing him somewhere in the mid- to high 20s. https://t.co/sxODDABVAK
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 21, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @ShadowsenseEDM He's referenced in the Warlock section of the PHB as a Great Old One. So perhaps higher?
— Friar Tuk (@ahbleecker) May 21, 2015
You can't fight greater gods in 5E, as they are bodiless metaphysical beings. I guess you could fight their avatars. https://t.co/9FL7AczPlt
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 21, 2015