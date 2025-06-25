@JeremyECrawford Congrats on 1k Tweets! Does the poison damage on snakes also get doubled on a crit since it's built into the attack, or no?
— Viktor Lindvall (@Boxvoko) June 24, 2015
Any damage dice delivered by a critical hit—as opposed to a saving throw—are rolled twice. https://t.co/EVUWyU0dnl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 29, 2015
2 thoughts on “Critical poison damage”
so, since the snakes poison needs a dc save is it still doubled or not?
Since there is a Save Dc , then the poison damage is not. If there are piercing damage dice as part of the bite that is not a static number, then the piercing damage dice are doubled