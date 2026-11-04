Creature with Immunity to Fire is hit by Contagion spell, is it vulnerable to fire?

@JeremyECrawford Creature w/ Immunity to Fire is hit by Contagion spell & becomes "vulnerable to all damage." Is it now vulnerable to fire? — Ed Robinson (@Lwnasidh) June 16, 2016

If a creature is immune to a damage type, making the creature vulnerable to that type does nothing (2 x 0 = 0). #DnD https://t.co/GV926kIYIu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 16, 2016

@JeremyECrawford tweet is better without the shorthand since you could also argue base % -100% + 100% = base% — Justin Melillo (@Cybren) June 16, 2016

Vulnerability is applied after all other modifiers to damage (see PH, 197): 0 damage passed to vuln. stays 0. #DnD https://t.co/K4yOfEMzpe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 16, 2016