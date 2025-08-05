Creature between you and the target

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford target at range caught in a melee combat, does the target get some kind of cover or do I get disadvantage ?
Your target has half-cover if another creature is between you and the target (PH, 196). https://t.co/B22XKCwSMN
Does that mean, if 2 creatures are between the shooter and the target it has full cover and can’t be hit?
PHB p.196 describes well Cover in combat.