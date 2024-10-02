Create or Destroy Water: can this spell completely destroy a Vampire in its mist-form?

  1. D. Walker says:

    Jeremy Crawford: “The rules intentionally employ ‘natural language’ instead of strictly defining terms.”

    Players: “Oh, so that would mean this rule means X, because that’s what the natural language would suggest?”

    Jeremy Crawford: “No, of course not, don’t be absurd. ‘Mist’ and “Fog” may be synonyms used almost wholly interchangeably in natural language, with the only distinction being that fog is generally thicker than mist, but that doesn’t at all mean that the rules work the way natural language would suggest!”

