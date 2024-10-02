@JeremyECrawford Create or Destroy Water: can this spell completely destroy a Vampire in its mist-form? Current HP not withstanding?
— Lodewijk Boute (@Lodewijk_Boute) November 1, 2016
Create or destroy water—the spell can destroy a 30-foot cube of fog. A vampire's mist form is not fog or any other weather effect. #DnD https://t.co/sYBzjLmhfE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 1, 2016
One thought on “Create or Destroy Water: can this spell completely destroy a Vampire in its mist-form?”
Jeremy Crawford: “The rules intentionally employ ‘natural language’ instead of strictly defining terms.”
Players: “Oh, so that would mean this rule means X, because that’s what the natural language would suggest?”
Jeremy Crawford: “No, of course not, don’t be absurd. ‘Mist’ and “Fog” may be synonyms used almost wholly interchangeably in natural language, with the only distinction being that fog is generally thicker than mist, but that doesn’t at all mean that the rules work the way natural language would suggest!”