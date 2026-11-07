@JeremyECrawford Create Bonfire works underwater? RAW states "until spell ends, it takes up a 5ft cube". …Asking for a friend. -.-
— Andrea Back (@VyrelionAB) June 17, 2016
Create bonfire lasts for its duration, regardless of the environment. #DnD https://t.co/KPTvm0Co4w
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016
@JeremyECrawford I disagree. It's a conjuration cantrip which "summons" a non-magical fire.
— Keith Williams (@bonsai) June 21, 2016
@bonsai As DM, you're welcome to run it that way, but that's not the design intent.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016
2 thoughts on “Create Bonfire works underwater?”
@JeremyECrawford
This is a year back, but a question in relation to you stating that Create Bonfire works under water.
What is your take on Control Flames and Create Bonfire? Is the flames from Create Bonfire non-magical, as Create Bonfire is a conjuration spell, which I assume conjures an actual bonfire with real enough fire?
Not JC, and way too late, but the fire is explicitly magical according to description. “You create a bonfire on ground that you can see within range. Until the spell ends, the magic bonfire fills a 5-foot cube.”