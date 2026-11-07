Create Bonfire works underwater?

2 thoughts on “Create Bonfire works underwater?

  1. KanedaSyndrome says:

    @JeremyECrawford
    This is a year back, but a question in relation to you stating that Create Bonfire works under water.
    What is your take on Control Flames and Create Bonfire? Is the flames from Create Bonfire non-magical, as Create Bonfire is a conjuration spell, which I assume conjures an actual bonfire with real enough fire?

    Reply
    • Phoenix says:

      Not JC, and way too late, but the fire is explicitly magical according to description. “You create a bonfire on ground that you can see within range. Until the spell ends, the magic bonfire fills a 5-foot cube.”

      Reply

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