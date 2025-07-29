@JeremyECrawford PHB 182 Climbing Swimming Crawling section doesn't mention crawling in text. Is it same speed reduction as swim & climb? — Lex Starwalker (@LexStarwalker) January 24, 2017

Crawling is a way you can move when you're prone. See "Being Prone" (PH, 190) for how it works. #DnD https://t.co/do4guBjalx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2017