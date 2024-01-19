Can a warlock/sorcerer covert warlock spell slots to sorcery points?

The sorcerer’s Flexible Casting feature is omnivorous, able to turn spell slots from any class into sorcery points. https://t.co/l6BDZ3W26e

@dungeonbastardThe use case is: convert warlock slots to sorc points, short rest, regain warlock slots. Turning a short rest asset to long

Yep, that works. Similarly, a paladin/warlock can use warlock slots for Divine Smite. Warlocks have so few slots on purpose!

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015