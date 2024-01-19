Can a warlock/sorcerer covert warlock spell slots to sorcery points?

3 thoughts on "Can a warlock/sorcerer covert warlock spell slots to sorcery points?"

  1. Can a warlock / sorcerer elf character short rest 4 times before entering the woven sleep trance over a long rest long? Farming its 2 1st level warlock slots for 6sp during a long rest?

  2. BattleFalcon says:

    This answer directly contradicts the Pact Magic section on p.164 of the Player’s Handbook. “…, you can use the spell slots you gain from the Pact Magic feature to cast spells you know or have prepared from classes with the Spellcasting feature,…” The sorcerer’s Flexible spellcasting ability is a completely separate function, despite its name. I highly recommend discussing this with your DM before exploiting it in his/her campaign.

