@JeremyECrawford Can a warlock/sorcerer covert warlock spell slots to sorcery points?
— Bill Cavalier (@dungeonbastard) May 7, 2015
The sorcerer’s Flexible Casting feature is omnivorous, able to turn spell slots from any class into sorcery points. https://t.co/l6BDZ3W26e
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015
@dungeonbastardThe use case is: convert warlock slots to sorc points, short rest, regain warlock slots. Turning a short rest asset to long
Yep, that works. Similarly, a paladin/warlock can use warlock slots for Divine Smite. Warlocks have so few slots on purpose!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2015
Mighty @dungeonbastard , Master @JeremyECrawford answer to a similar question here http://t.co/5CxZOK4Np8. Regards.
— zoltar (@zolt4r) May 7, 2015
3 thoughts on “Can a warlock/sorcerer covert warlock spell slots to sorcery points?”
Can a warlock / sorcerer elf character short rest 4 times before entering the woven sleep trance over a long rest long? Farming its 2 1st level warlock slots for 6sp during a long rest?
This answer directly contradicts the Pact Magic section on p.164 of the Player’s Handbook. “…, you can use the spell slots you gain from the Pact Magic feature to cast spells you know or have prepared from classes with the Spellcasting feature,…” The sorcerer’s Flexible spellcasting ability is a completely separate function, despite its name. I highly recommend discussing this with your DM before exploiting it in his/her campaign.
Update: https://twitter.com/JeremyECrawford/status/1029177242985742337