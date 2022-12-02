Counterspell foils spells. A monk's Radiant Sun Bolt isn't a spell, so counterspell has no effect on it. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2017
2 thoughts on “Counterspell foils spells”
Is this true of any of the Elemental Way Monk “spells” or are they actually considered spells?
Yep, as it states the monk casts the spell not produces the effect of the spell. As a DM i would probably never counterspell a Elemental Monk’s spell as has such a massive cosy.