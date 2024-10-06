Counterspell & Dispel Magic : I know or I don’t know the spell’s level of the opponent spellcaster?

@JeremyECrawford Counterspell & Dispel Magic: when I cast them, I know or I don’t know the spell’s level of the opponent spellcaster? Thanks

My house rule: you ID a spell being cast (default lvl.) if it’s on your spell list and you observe the casting. #DnD https://t.co/fxd24pHnBE

@ZarconistPreist @DerynDraconisWait so its not normally known what the level of the spell is? I thought that was the default. You know the spell’s default level, as opposed to a higher level that it might be cast at.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016