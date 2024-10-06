Counterspell & Dispel Magic : I know or I don’t know the spell’s level of the opponent spellcaster?

@JeremyECrawford Counterspell & Dispel Magic: when I cast them, I know or I don’t know the spell’s level of the opponent spellcaster? Thanks
My house rule: you ID a spell being cast (default lvl.) if it’s on your spell list and you observe the casting. #DnD https://t.co/fxd24pHnBE
@ZarconistPreist @DerynDraconisWait so its not normally known what the level of the spell is? I thought that was the default. You know the spell’s default level, as opposed to a higher level that it might be cast at.
About Counterspell: Can you make an Arcana Check to Figure the Default Level of the spell being cast, wile observing the verbal/somatic Components?
About Detect Magic: The spell describes you initially sence the presence of magic within 30 feet of you. Is this sence like a 6th sence that can “feel” magic, or does it use your normal sences to persive it (for example hearing). Also, if this sence is something like a 6th sence, can you also feel the intensity of the magic being used? Can you deduce the level of spell slot being used or at least aproximate level with this “sence”?
Good news: Xanathar’s Guide will have ID’ing Spells rules! 🙂