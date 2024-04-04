Could a paladin of Tempus serve a an additional god?

could a human paladin of tempus, serve a an additinonal god if he was a cleric of Waukeen? Kinda like a war dog/profiteer?DMs can rule as they like, but if I'm in the saddle: NO. A paladin of one deity is dedicated to that deity, as is a cleric. 1/2 — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 19, 2017

Lay worshippers believe in, and can venerate, all deities, but clergy and paladins are dedicated. There are alliances among deities, though. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 19, 2017

Thank you Ed! Always appreciate and love the knowledge for my players, game, and world building. 😀 A pleasure! Think of it this way: a DEITY may command or "lend" a mortal to the causes of another deity, but to be a cleric or paladin, … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 19, 2017