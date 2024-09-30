Could a monk grapple an enemy and then move that enemy up a wall?

  1. Alex says:

    If the monk moves up the wall, with a restrained opponent, wouldn’t the monk need enough strength to lift its weight?

    • Whether they’re restrained or grappled, the weight matters. It’s pushing or pulling when moving a grappelled or restrained opponent. You can find the relevant rules under the strength section of ability scores in the PHB.

