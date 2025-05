Can a Conjurer use Benign Transposition to switch with Mordenkainen’s Faithful Hound? If so, can it then attack same turn?

The spell’s hound isn’t meant to be a creature, so the intent is no. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015