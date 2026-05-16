Conjure woodland beings, Pixies and Giant Apes

@JeremyECrawford Woodlands beings to call Pixies to ask them to cast polimorph to all the group?Everbody are now Giant Apes. Is he abusing?
— Enrique Delgado Torr (@enrikisinger) February 27, 2016
On conjure woodland beings, see the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/BHncQ3ly4J #DnD https://t.co/lNLr1QkRmI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016
@FireballRPG @enrikisingerThe bit at the bottom of page 8 doesn’t seem to answer this question. Clarification or different page? I wanted to make sure the questioner knew that the DM decides what's conjured.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016