Conjure woodland beings, Pixies and Giant Apes

@JeremyECrawford Woodlands beings to call Pixies to ask them to cast polimorph to all the group?Everbody are now Giant Apes. Is he abusing? — Enrique Delgado Torr (@enrikisinger) February 27, 2016

@FireballRPG @enrikisingerThe bit at the bottom of page 8 doesn’t seem to answer this question. Clarification or different page? I wanted to make sure the questioner knew that the DM decides what's conjured. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016