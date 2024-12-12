@JeremyECrawford Using 5ft squares, does "Cloud of Daggers" affect a single square, or each square surrounding the square its cast on.

Cloud of daggers (5 ft. cube) can affect 1+ squares on a grid, unless the DM says effects snap to the grid. #DnD https://t.co/iEAbbx4eBT

@DnDPaladinthe text in PHB is wrong then, it clearly states that it fills 5ft, on each sides, thats missleading a lot. It does, indeed, fill a 5 ft. cube, but there are many ways to position that cube on a grid.

