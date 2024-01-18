Is Sacred Flame the only offensive Cantrip for Clerics?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Is Sacred Flame really the only offensive Cantrip for Clerics? Seems highly restricting.
@jaa0109 @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnDDo you see allowing access to one more offensive Cantrip based on Domain as unbalancing? A cleric can pick up other damaging cantrips by taking the Magic Initiate feat or by multiclassing.
In Xanathar’s Guide to Everything you can also find “Toll the Dead” and “Word of Radiance“