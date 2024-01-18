Is Sacred Flame the only offensive Cantrip for Clerics?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Is Sacred Flame really the only offensive Cantrip for Clerics? Seems highly restricting. — John Appleton (@jaa0109) November 12, 2014

@jaa0109 @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnDDo you see allowing access to one more offensive Cantrip based on Domain as unbalancing? A cleric can pick up other damaging cantrips by taking the Magic Initiate feat or by multiclassing. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 12, 2014