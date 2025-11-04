@ChrisPerkinsDnD thinking about running G,D,Q modules but using 5e instead.Is it just a simple (use 5e stats) or is there more I need to do?
— Jacob Bain (@jpbain) October 6, 2015
You can pretty much run the adventures as written. https://t.co/2tKUQJv8ea
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 7, 2015
One thought on “Classic adventure modules”
I’ve been running these modules using the 5e rules and we’re having a blast. A few notes though to others planning on running the modules. Giants are bigger than they were, being huge, not large, means if you don’t change the maps that the Giants are squeezing through tight spaces for them. The encounter in the steading with the chief and some others have more monsters than can fit in the room/chamber so use your judgement as to how many monsters are truly appropriate for the encounter. I gave Nasra (the hill giant chief) 3 levels in barbarian to make him tougher than the other Giants.
Last note, remember that it’s very easy for a giant to pick up and carry off the smaller PCs away from their party members.