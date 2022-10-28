Clarify Blade Pact: can’t make sentient weapon a pact weapon?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Clarify Blade Pact: can't make sentient weap pact weapon, or just can't dismiss it into extradimensional space?
Pact of the Blade. You can't make a sentient weapon or an artifact your pact weapon. #DnD https://t.co/DDNjLOYEK6
Was this decision rules/balance-motivated or flavor motivated? That is, was it overpowered to make sentient pact wep? Both
Yet another reason why pact of the blade needs an entire rework from the ground up. If your campaign is awash with artifacts and sentient weapons, some house rules are in order!
Awash? You don’t think that by 20th-level a class focused on melee is likely to have a sentient weapon? Hardly “awash” to expect that. We make no assumptions about the specific magic items a DM will give out in a campaign.
Why prevent it from happening then? Preventing it seems like an assumption that there will be those items in the game. We prevent it because those items have powers and story weight beyond regular magic items. As always, a DM can override our design.
Seems very strange when your flavour text for Hexblade is all about the shadow plane creator of sentient weapons such as black razor.
Also if it’s up to the GM to consider their game balance when introducing artifacts, relics and sentient weapons and they choose to give one to a Hexblade the ruling might as well be left to them.
Items such as Blackrazor are game warping in any hands – I would suggest Blackrazor in the hands of a straight fighter or barbarian would be more OP. Balance? Worry about Beast master needing fixing- a mages familiar or paladins mount is far more powerful. That’s something a GM finds much harder to rule on and most players wouldn’t even bother to ask. The
Contextually and raw the wording would look to apply to the ability to stow such items interdimensionally.
So they are going to mention Blackrazor as an example and not allowing Hexblade actualiy use It?