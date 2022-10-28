Clarify Blade Pact: can’t make sentient weapon a pact weapon?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Clarify Blade Pact: can't make sentient weap pact weapon, or just can't dismiss it into extradimensional space? — Y. Michael Zhang (@YMichaelZhang) June 6, 2017

Pact of the Blade. You can't make a sentient weapon or an artifact your pact weapon. #DnD https://t.co/DDNjLOYEK6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 6, 2017

Was this decision rules/balance-motivated or flavor motivated? That is, was it overpowered to make sentient pact wep? Both — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 6, 2017

Yet another reason why pact of the blade needs an entire rework from the ground up. If your campaign is awash with artifacts and sentient weapons, some house rules are in order! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 6, 2017

Awash? You don’t think that by 20th-level a class focused on melee is likely to have a sentient weapon? Hardly “awash” to expect that. We make no assumptions about the specific magic items a DM will give out in a campaign. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 6, 2017