Chris Perkins vs Matthew Mercer!

Get out of here already @matthewmercer you got a game to stream tonight. @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/oJngwWzQBN
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) April 28, 2016
Welcome to Wizards of the Coast, beware of the lobby guarding dragon. @matthewmercer @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/6i9BUkYMBy
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) April 26, 2016
Step one is complete: Both @matthewmercerand @ChrisPerkinsDnDwere in the same space and universes did not explode! https://t.co/Yqie7GnrHB
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 28, 2016