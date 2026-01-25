Chris Perkins published work

Revised list … with the DM Experience articles added (minus one which I can't find or remember to save my life).
https://t.co/vUw0xOLJPZ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 30, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD
that list of dungeon articles makes me want to go hunting for old adventures!
— A Tired Lich Lord (@dreamakuma1) December 30, 2015
Doesn't it, tho'? https://t.co/QGmFAAJtyW
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 30, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD out of that list what would you say youre most proud of?
— Pleb | Zak57 (@zak57) December 30, 2015
Dungeon magazine and the 5E Monster Manual spring to mind. Also very fond of d20 Dark Matter and Mines of Madness. https://t.co/TzfOswVBIL
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 30, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @zak57 Mines of Madness is a personal favourite of mine 🙂
— Karl Malin (@sallow_ned) December 30, 2015
It was a great pleasure to work with Scott Kurtz on a D&D adventure. @pvponline https://t.co/Mqzwvv9tBG
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 30, 2015