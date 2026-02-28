Chris Perkins on Reddit

Cb76sKcUUAAH7eW

Hi. I’m Chris Perkins, principal story designer for Dungeons & Dragons.
I’m happy to take questions about D&D stories (including our latest story, Curse of Strahd) and life in the gaming industry. I find D&D rules questions boring, so I’ll probably ignore those. (“Your game, your rules!” is my motto.)
Also, I can’t provide any information that my company, Wizards of the Coast, deems confidential.

P.S. My thoughts and opinions are my own.

Here you can join the discussion:

http://bitly.com/ChrisPerkinsAMAreddit

 

Comment from discussion Chris Perkins AMA (10:30 AM PST on Thursday, February 25).

Comment from discussion Chris Perkins AMA (10:30 AM PST on Thursday, February 25).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.