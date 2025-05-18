@ChrisPerkinsDnD do you do a dedicated character creation session at the start of the campaign, or let the players do this pre-session? — Vinz (Massive DMG) (@retroga_me) May 27, 2015

My players build their party before the first session, using my pre-game campaign "bible" for background ideas. https://t.co/9fQHrRtciS — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 29, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD how many blood-stone-circle-sacrifices would it take to get a peek at such a bible?… [1/2] — Going In Blind (@GoingInBlindDnd) May 29, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD & do you craft a different one for each campaign or run them all from the same world/bible, in different parts/eras? [2/2] — Going In Blind (@GoingInBlindDnd) May 29, 2015