What is your advice on changing the concentration mechanic in 5e?

What is your advice on changing the concentration mechanic in 5e? Should it be left alone? Or does it not have a big impact?


Yeah, you’re right. I do like the concentration mechanic. Good point about it slowing down play too. Back to the drawing board!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.