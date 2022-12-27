@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls My group is discussing the Catnap spell; are elves unable to be affected by it, even willingly?
— Matthew Wilmsmeyer (@Awmuth) November 9, 2017
Elves aren't immune to the unconscious condition.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017
But they can’t be put to sleep by magic. Is the effect of the catnap spell not magic or not sleep? Nowhere does the catnap spell say it puts you to sleep.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017
But the unconscious effect in the sleep spell is viewed as sleep? Vs catnap being unconscious The sleep spell refers to slumber. Catnap does not.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017