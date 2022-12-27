@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls My group is discussing the Catnap spell; are elves unable to be affected by it, even willingly? — Matthew Wilmsmeyer – 🎮@❤ (@Awmuth) November 9, 2017

But they can’t be put to sleep by magic. Is the effect of the catnap spell not magic or not sleep? Nowhere does the catnap spell say it puts you to sleep. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017