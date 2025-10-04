Catfolk as a race

@ChrisPerkinsDnD any chance we might see catfolk as a player race in 5E? — John Felps (@Redjacketthief) October 5, 2015

Maybe. If we have a story that features catfolk. Or if @mikemearls goes on a bender one Friday afternoon. https://t.co/leAW9WrhjJ — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 5, 2015