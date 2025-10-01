Castlevania Belmont

@jaa0109I know you moved on, but is it cool if I ask you a D&D related question? You can ask, but realize that in no way do I represent the brand, WotC, or have the ability to give any kind of official answer
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) September 17, 2015
@jaa0109Understood! How would you build a Belmont, from Castlevania, as a 5E character? Multiclassing, feats, and UA allowed. Off the top of my head, champion fighter, Archery fighting style, Sharpshooter feat, whip, handaxes, dagger, alchemists fire
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) September 17, 2015
@jaa0109 I was thinking of your own design, the Spell-Less Ranger to lv5, followed by Cleric. I guess I was thinking more of the magical powers would be coming from magic items.
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) September 18, 2015