@jeffreynbakerCan I use Action Surge to cast two 1 Action spells per turn? Or does the only one action spell, one bonus rule still apply? You can do that – the only restriction applies if you specifically use a bonus action to cast a spell
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015
2 thoughts on “Casting two spell per turn”
So I noticed in the Favored Soul Sorceror option they did not change the spell focus ability at all despite the powers supposedly coming from a divine heritage/nature. Would it be balanced to allow a Favored Soul to use a Holy Symbol as a spell focus, thus allowing them to say paint it on their shield and go melee sword and board style while still casting spells?
Epic Chris
Is all in your hands, I’ve not designed Favored Sou, I’m not a dnd designer. Only Master Rodney Thompson could answer to your quetion, better via twitter