Casting two spell per turn

2 thoughts on “Casting two spell per turn

  1. Chris says:

    So I noticed in the Favored Soul Sorceror option they did not change the spell focus ability at all despite the powers supposedly coming from a divine heritage/nature. Would it be balanced to allow a Favored Soul to use a Holy Symbol as a spell focus, thus allowing them to say paint it on their shield and go melee sword and board style while still casting spells?

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Epic Chris

      Is all in your hands, I’ve not designed Favored Sou, I’m not a dnd designer. Only Master Rodney Thompson could answer to your quetion, better via twitter

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.