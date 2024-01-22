Attack roll spells count as attack actions. Does this allow 2 Attack spells with Extra Attack?

WOTC help confirmed attack roll spells count as attack actions. Does this allow 2 Attack spells w/Extra Attack?
@BobsomeWOTC help confirmed attack roll spells count as attack actions. Does this allow 2 Attack spells w/Extra Attack? A spell with a casting time of 1 action is cast using the Cast a Spell action, not the Attack action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 21, 2015
Page 193 under making an attack says and I quote: Wether you’re striking with a melee weapon, firing with a ranged weapon, or making an attack roll as part of a spell, an attack has a simple structure.
So this means, spells are of attack action. and also tehre is no such thing as a Cast a Spell action
“An attack” ≠ “attack Action”
Look up Actions in combat.