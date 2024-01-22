Attack roll spells count as attack actions. Does this allow 2 Attack spells with Extra Attack?

  1. GuyWhoIsRightAboutAttackRolls says:

    Page 193 under making an attack says and I quote: Wether you’re striking with a melee weapon, firing with a ranged weapon, or making an attack roll as part of a spell, an attack has a simple structure.

    So this means, spells are of attack action. and also tehre is no such thing as a Cast a Spell action

