Attack roll spells count as attack actions. Does this allow 2 Attack spells with Extra Attack?

@BobsomeWOTC help confirmed attack roll spells count as attack actions. Does this allow 2 Attack spells w/Extra Attack? A spell with a casting time of 1 action is cast using the Cast a Spell action, not the Attack action.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 21, 2015