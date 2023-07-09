Can you voluntarily spend a spell slot on a cantrip to protect it from Counterspell?

@JeremyECrawford PHB 201 says: "A cantrip is a spell that CAN be cast […] without a spell slot".
Can you voluntarily spend a spell slot on a cantrip? (For instance, to protect it from Counterspell?)
Obviously, there would be no other benefits / damage bonuses.
Thank you! <3
— fek (@fekfekfekfek) October 10, 2018
A cantrip never uses a spell slot. #DnD https://t.co/RiI6gxWIto
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2018
Once again, J-Craw ruining fun and creativity for no readily apparent reason. Oh well, just house rule it.