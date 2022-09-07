Can you use the Mend cantrip in reverse and break small mundane objects?

  1. Brian says:

    Spells cannot be reversed unless stated in the text (I can’t think of any). Would be interesting if they could … Reverse fireball to extinguish fires; Any damage spell give healing instead; Reverse ‘Friend’ spell; etc.

