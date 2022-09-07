Can you use the Mend cantrip in reverse and break small mundane objects?

@ProfessorMilesXCan you use the Mend cantrip in reverse and break small mundane objects? I know earlier editions had such options. If the cantrip allowed you to break things, it would say so. It doesn't.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 23, 2017
Spells cannot be reversed unless stated in the text (I can’t think of any). Would be interesting if they could … Reverse fireball to extinguish fires; Any damage spell give healing instead; Reverse ‘Friend’ spell; etc.