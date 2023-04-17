Can you use Legendary Actions during Time Stop?

Ciao @JeremyECrawford ! Thinking about ToA: If Acererack cast Time Stop can use its Legendary Actions during “free” turns? Thanks! ⏳

Legendary Actions can be taken only at the end of another creature's turn, so they can't be taken while you're under the effect of the time stop spell, which involves you taking multiple turns in succession. #DnD https://t.co/Ui0FfJhOoq

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018