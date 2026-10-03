Can you take an Attack of Opportunity on a party member?

@JeremyECrawford Can you take an AoO on a party member? Say he was fleeing because he was frightened, could you trip him? — Jonny Ward (@darth_dom) April 27, 2016

An opportunity attack is triggered by a foe. (The game won't break if a DM lets it work against an ally.) #DnD https://t.co/0eIk5i3JaE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016