@JeremyECrawford Can you stack a Paladin smite spell with divine smite? As in, cast wrathful smite, hit, then use divine smite on same atk? — David Johnson (@Ceepo_77) March 6, 2016

A paladin can use Divine Smite on the same weapon attack that benefits from a smite spell like wrathful smite. #DnD https://t.co/0m11gBoKLp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford following up on this, can a Paladin cast a spell the same turn s/he uses Divine Smite? They both burn a spell slot. — Stephen Fulcher (@zasabi7) March 15, 2016