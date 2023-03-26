@JeremyECrawford Can you set a permanent circle of teleportation on a moving structure like a ship? Is the spell bound to a location in space or the object it is cast on? — Derrick (@Scyllan8) December 13, 2017

When you cast teleportation circle, you create the circle on the ground. The circle is bound to that surface, not to a point in space. #DnD https://t.co/flXBIuuVKe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2017

Ground not limited by axis….allows players to cast circles on walls (vertical ground). Hence the teleportation room…..Saying that a wall is the ground defies the idiomatic meaning of the word "ground." But a DM is free to allow bonkers things. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2017

And here "ground" could mean "deck of ship" or "place on Morloth's island" or other thing capable of motion? — DM Dean has resolve but no resolutions (@DeanMSimmons) December 13, 2017

The DM decides how generously to interpret words like "ground." Unless we redefine or focus a word, we use it in its idiomatic English sense, knowing that some words are open to creative interpretation. #DnD https://t.co/YMTSyMgKYt — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2017

Does that mean you could conceivably cast it over the course of a year on a surface like a wooden deck and then hang the deck off a building or upside down so people teleporting in then fall? That’s up to the DM. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2017