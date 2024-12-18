@JeremyECrawford can you ready a bonus action? Like misty step?
— Keith Martin (@kam2112) September 23, 2016
A bonus action can be taken only on your turn. You, therefore, can't use Ready with a bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/tEusVXHn4m
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016
5 thoughts on “Can you ready a bonus action?”
As a mastermind am I able to bonus action help, then hold action help for a second attack.
Is this a specific rule? Because last I checked, you can only use Actions on your turn too, but you can ready those without issue.
I honestly think it should be allowed be if your readying your bonus action you would be using on something that may or may no happen. And if it does happen your also using your reaction to do one thing. If want to use all their actions to do one thing, that they normal can do Ill allow it but spell slot would still be used if. The trigger did not happen.
Ready is it’s own action, different from all the others.
PH 193. Ready. “To do so, you can take the Ready action on your turn so that you can act later in the round using your reaction.”