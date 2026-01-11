Can you perform somatic components of spells with a hand holding an arcane focus?

      The distinction is that the gestures/motions required for a spell that includes a material component are not as involved as with non-material-but-still-somatic spells. (That is, if you need to hold a ball of bat guano and there’s a somatic component then that latter aspect can be understood to be swirling it in a circle, making a symbol in the air, what-have-you, vs the more involved gestures that a straight-somatic spell might include.)

