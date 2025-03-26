Can you get a bonus to AC from either a magic shield or magic armor?

@JeremyECrawford Does that mean you can get a bonus to AC from either a magic shield or magic armor? and not both? — Jeromy D'Amico (@Herodragon33) December 13, 2016

@Herodragon33 I was referring to more than one of the same magic item, not magic items in general. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Multiple bonuses to AC from different Magic Items (cloak of protection, +1 shield, etc), would they stack or not? — Maikeru Neko (@MaikeruTheNeko) December 13, 2016