Can you get a bonus to AC from either a magic shield or magic armor?

@JeremyECrawford Does that mean you can get a bonus to AC from either a magic shield or magic armor? and not both?
— Jeromy D'Amico (@Herodragon33) December 13, 2016
@Herodragon33 I was referring to more than one of the same magic item, not magic items in general.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Multiple bonuses to AC from different Magic Items (cloak of protection, +1 shield, etc), would they stack or not?
— Maikeru Neko (@MaikeruTheNeko) December 13, 2016
Bonuses stack unless they're from duplicates of something (2+ castings of the same spell, 2+ copies of the same magic item, etc.). #DnD https://t.co/LYLmVPm6H2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016