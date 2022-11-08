Can you explain the knight leadership ability’s for 1 minute clause?

2 thoughts on “Can you explain the knight leadership ability’s for 1 minute clause?

  2. DM Raven says:

    Basically, for 10 rounds of combat, the knight can grant the leadership die to an ally within range so long as the ally can hear the knight. It’s a pretty powerful ability when you think about it.

