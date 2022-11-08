@JeremyECrawford can you explain the MM347 knight leadership ability's for 1 minute clause? #DnD pic.twitter.com/Yw0My5sl42
— JM (@JM13136849) July 14, 2017
That phrase applies to the sentence it starts. For 1 minute, the knight can do what that sentence says.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 14, 2017
2 thoughts on “Can you explain the knight leadership ability’s for 1 minute clause?”
Everytime.
Basically, for 10 rounds of combat, the knight can grant the leadership die to an ally within range so long as the ally can hear the knight. It’s a pretty powerful ability when you think about it.