@JeremyECrawford Can you confirm whether Magic Stone is meant to be treated in any way as a weapon attack (i.e. Does Sharpshooter affect it?) or is it meant to be a ranged spell attack even when used from a sling?
— Mike Castaldo (@mikal768) December 12, 2017
An attack made with magic stone is a spell attack, even if you hurl the stone with a sling. The attack doesn't qualify for anything that requires a weapon attack, but it does work with a feature that requires a ranged weapon if you use a sling. #DnD https://t.co/iTN2mOtWqt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 12, 2017