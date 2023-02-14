Can you clarify what the singificance is in changing "enters" to "moves into" for Create Bonfire?
"Enters" had a very technical definition for zone effects back in 4E; moving a zone onto a target wasn't them entering the target. Is this still true in 5E?
— Thomas (@thomasabarry1) December 5, 2017
"Enters" and "moves into" mean enters and moves into, respectively, in D&D. They have no special game meaning, other than that "moves" refers to movement. "Enter" is more open-ended. #DnD https://t.co/17sRlYHPHc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2017