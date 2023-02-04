@JeremyECrawford Can you cast shapechange on yourself and still be able to cast your own spells? For example, transforming into a Marilith? Also, could a Marilith use bladesong? Having a heated discussion atm — Austin Gray (@Austin_Khaz) November 8, 2017

The shapechange spell says you retain your class features and can use them if your new form is physically capable of doing so. Spellcasting is a class feature, and the rule on components (PH, 203) says what is physically required to cast spells. #DnD https://t.co/ZDXGyaYQoE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017

I figured since Mariliths didnt have the Spellcasting feature, they would be unable to cast spells. My mistake, might have confused it with True Polymorph maybe? — Austin Gray (@Austin_Khaz) November 8, 2017

The text of one spell has no bearing on how another spell works. #DnD https://t.co/yaN6A7R8HC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017

So… the Marilith could cast spells because they have hands and can speak?

This question comes up a lot and I think the lack of a solid "Yes" or "No" is what makes it keep returning. — Bart Auringer (@ShivaX51) November 8, 2017