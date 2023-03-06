@JeremyECrawford can you cast an illusion spell on a creature that had been blinded to make it think it could see and then allow them to see by showing them their actual surroundings?
— Jason McFarlane (@horus500) December 18, 2017
Some illusion spells affect a creature's mind, whereas others create phenomena perceivable by the senses. A creature's ability to see is only relevant to an illusion that relies on fooling sight. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 18, 2017