@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can you be wearing heavy armor and still benefit from the Barbarian totem benefits? — Leo (@leonegron037) October 5, 2016

A barbarian in heavy armor can benefit from a totem feature if the feature doesn't prohibit such armor or doesn't rely on Rage. #DnD https://t.co/JOz9wfEkAR — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 6, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @leonegron037 @mikemearls does that mean bear, eagle and wolf can't be used with heavy, though only eagle specifies it? — eric moss (@eerongal) October 6, 2016

The 3rd-level totem features rely on Rage and therefore don't work with heavy armor. The 6th-level features don't rely on Rage. #DnD https://t.co/xu1sCeAGD3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 6, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Seems like you can rage in armor with no effect as written on PHB 48, so I thought bear would work. Am I reading it wrong? — garret richardson (@eidolon_108) November 21, 2016