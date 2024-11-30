@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can you be wearing heavy armor and still benefit from the Barbarian totem benefits?
A barbarian in heavy armor can benefit from a totem feature if the feature doesn't prohibit such armor or doesn't rely on Rage. #DnD https://t.co/JOz9wfEkAR
@JeremyECrawford @leonegron037 @mikemearls does that mean bear, eagle and wolf can't be used with heavy, though only eagle specifies it?
The 3rd-level totem features rely on Rage and therefore don't work with heavy armor. The 6th-level features don't rely on Rage. #DnD https://t.co/xu1sCeAGD3
@JeremyECrawford Seems like you can rage in armor with no effect as written on PHB 48, so I thought bear would work. Am I reading it wrong?
Rage. RAW: you can activate it in heavy armor and get nothing from the Rage feature. RAI: Rage and heavy armor don't mix. #DnD https://t.co/4GmHuwuxKl
