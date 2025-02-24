Can undead and constructs regain hit points after a short/long rest?

Any creature, including undead and constructs, can use its HD during a short rest to regain hit points. #DnD
Any creature, including undead and constructs, can take a long rest to regain all its hit points. #DnD
@Zardozindustry I take it this has come up a lot since Monday? It's come up before, particularly in relation to a necromancer's undead minions.
