Can Tomb of Horrors 5e conversion be used as-is?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD planning on running your ToH conv for an audience (stream or other?) maybe fully update it to 5e or can it be used as-is? — Marx is my homeboy (@eraserstatue) March 10, 2016

The version of Tomb of Horrors that we published in Dungeon magazine (issue 213) is compatible with 5E. https://t.co/zfhx0oy0bj — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 10, 2016

@eraserstatue @ChrisPerkinsDnD I ran the Dungeon mag version of ToH last month with friends. Ended with party naked in front of entrance. — Jeremy Hall (@jhall247) March 10, 2016