Can the spell “aid” stabilize downed players?

Being stabilized is only a factor if you have 0 hit points. If you have even 1 hit point, the rule doesn't apply to you. #DnD https://t.co/05FPwn1Die — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2016

If something in the game gives you hit points and they're not called temporary hit points, they don't follow the temporary hp rule. #DnD https://t.co/jlzjt1IqqX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2016