@Eric_McIntire @ChrisPerkinsDnD @kyle_newman @thorknaican’t find a clear answer. Can the spell “aid” stabilize downed players? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Eric_McIntire @ChrisPerkinsDnD @thorknai seeking further clarification. are they just stabilized. or are they "up"?
— Kyle Newman (@kyle_newman) November 16, 2016
Being stabilized is only a factor if you have 0 hit points. If you have even 1 hit point, the rule doesn't apply to you. #DnD https://t.co/05FPwn1Die
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Eric_McIntire @ChrisPerkinsDnD @thorknai meaning are the 5 HP temp, because the spell isn't worded as temp…?
— Kyle Newman (@kyle_newman) November 16, 2016
If something in the game gives you hit points and they're not called temporary hit points, they don't follow the temporary hp rule. #DnD https://t.co/jlzjt1IqqX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2016