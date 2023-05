Liches' phylacteries can take many forms. To use the locate object spell on a phylactery, you must either have seen it within 30 feet of you or correctly guess the type of object it is. A clever lich stocks its lair with many objects of the same type to foil such detection. #DnD https://t.co/oSTuydjob0

