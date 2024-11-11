@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Conjure Animals, Can the Conjured Animals leave the 60ft range or will they disappear if they are out of range? — René Christiansen (@Rugholm86) July 27, 2016

@Rugholm86 @JeremyECrawford they can leave it – range applies only at time of casting unless spell says otherwise — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) July 27, 2016