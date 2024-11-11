@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Conjure Animals, Can the Conjured Animals leave the 60ft range or will they disappear if they are out of range?
— René Christiansen (@Rugholm86) July 27, 2016
@Rugholm86 @JeremyECrawford they can leave it – range applies only at time of casting unless spell says otherwise
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) July 27, 2016
Once a spell is cast, its effects aren't limited by its range, unless the spell says otherwise (PH, 203). #DnD https://t.co/k1g1HPfi7Z
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 2, 2016