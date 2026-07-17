Can the character become infected if slept with a werewolf?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD say your character slept with a werewolf in their human form…..can the character become infected…..
— Tiffany Rood (@whyugotabsorood) May 3, 2016
Only if bitten or otherwise wounded. https://t.co/59R60GnNoH
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 3, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @whyugotabsorood what about a child of such a union
— wyrvenfinger (@wyrvenfinger) May 3, 2016
Might be a werewolf. Might not. DM's call. https://t.co/IDVRKe505j
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 3, 2016